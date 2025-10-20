Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $331.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $208.00 to $331.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $291.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.40.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967 in the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 6,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $748,000. Retireful LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 133.6% during the third quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.2% during the third quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

