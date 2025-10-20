Oracle’s (ORCL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,RTT News reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ORCL. Rothschild Redb raised Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $291.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.40. The company has a market cap of $832.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967 in the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

