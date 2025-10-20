Oracle’s (ORCL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $291.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.40. Oracle has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

