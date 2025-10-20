Orin Green Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Orin Green Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.9% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $94.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $95.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

