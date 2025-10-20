Orin Green Financial LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $603.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $613.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

