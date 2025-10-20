Orion (NYSE:OEC) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Orion (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

OEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho set a $7.00 price objective on Orion in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised Orion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Orion in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Orion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $7.67.

Orion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. Orion has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $323.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Orion had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Orion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Institutional Trading of Orion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,577,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after buying an additional 1,248,295 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,638,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 2,424,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after buying an additional 325,995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after buying an additional 110,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,946,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,171,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

