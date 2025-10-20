Paradigm Capital Estimates Teck Resources FY2025 Earnings

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Paradigm Capital increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 16th. Paradigm Capital analyst G. Lawson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.36. Paradigm Capital also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TCK. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Veritas downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

