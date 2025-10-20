Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $154.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $129.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.88. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Michael A. Heim purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.97 per share, with a total value of $125,970.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. This represents a 9.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,817.70. This trade represents a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

