Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 1.7%

PLNT stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average of $102.65.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 110.18% and a net margin of 15.11%.The company had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

