Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.50 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PL. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PL opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 34.46%.The firm had revenue of $73.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Planet Labs PBC has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Planet Labs PBC

In other news, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 81,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $1,265,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,288,843 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,066.50. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PL. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 37.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth about $979,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 60.6% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

