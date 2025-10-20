Playtech (LON:PTEC) Price Target Raised to GBX 405

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 395 to GBX 405 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Playtech from GBX 417 to GBX 433 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 target price on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Playtech Trading Down 0.6%

Playtech stock opened at GBX 336 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 384.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 436.40. Playtech has a 12 month low of GBX 250.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 447. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Playtech declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 25th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Playtech

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

