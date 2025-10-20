Praxis Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,730 Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BFI Infinity Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. now owns 43,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 7.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 300,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In related news, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $1,831,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,197,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,190,576.85. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aoife Mcgrath sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $93,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 203,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,787.42. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 516,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,362. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.23. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $23.61.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 13.06%.The firm had revenue of $480.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 116.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

