Praxis Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU

Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDU. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 241.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 61.3% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 343,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 130,479 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MDU Resources Group

In other MDU Resources Group news, CFO Jason L. Vollmer bought 5,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 344,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,886.36. This represents a 1.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $19.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.67 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDU

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.