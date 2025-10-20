Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,870 Shares of CVB Financial Corporation $CVBF

Praxis Investment Management Inc. cut its position in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 809,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. CVB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CVBF. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

In related news, Director Anna Kan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $223,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,917.55. The trade was a 25.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 53,567 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,095.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 718,688 shares in the company, valued at $13,417,904.96. This represents a 8.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

