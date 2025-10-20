Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,083,521,000 after acquiring an additional 923,688 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,432,000 after purchasing an additional 251,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,370,000 after purchasing an additional 288,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,589,000 after purchasing an additional 347,117 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day moving average of $109.96. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

