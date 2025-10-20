Procore Technologies’ (PCOR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,RTT News reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PCOR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.0%

PCOR opened at $69.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.90. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -72.80 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $50,888.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 189,457 shares in the company, valued at $12,096,829.45. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $509,825.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,983,723.40. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,910 shares of company stock worth $2,063,634 in the last 90 days. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

