Q1 Earnings Forecast for DDI Issued By Roth Capital

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for DoubleDown Interactive in a research report issued on Friday, October 17th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DDI. Zacks Research downgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wedbush raised DoubleDown Interactive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

DDI stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The company has a market cap of $434.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 1,376.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 44.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 15,196 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 70.6% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 127.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares during the period.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

Featured Articles

