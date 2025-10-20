Q1 EPS Estimates for Marcus Reduced by Barrington Research

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marcus in a report released on Thursday, October 16th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.52). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $206.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.79 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.91%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCS. Benchmark cut their price target on Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research raised Marcus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Marcus in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of MCS stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Marcus has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $23.16.

Marcus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Marcus’s payout ratio is 71.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Marcus by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Articles

