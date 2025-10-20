Q1 EPS Forecast for Granite Real Estate Lowered by Analyst

Get Granite Real Estate alerts:

Granite Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Granite Real Estate in a research report issued on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Shares of GRP.U opened at $57.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66. Granite Real Estate has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

