Q4 EPS Estimates for TSE:FCR Cut by Raymond James Financial

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Capital Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s FY2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$18.60 and a twelve month high of C$22.79.

