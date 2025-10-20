Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.75 to C$43.25 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Quebecor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.97.
Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.
