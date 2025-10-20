Raymond James Financial Forecasts TSE:FFH FY2025 Earnings

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $324.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $293.26. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,050.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $212.30 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $323.71 EPS.

FFH has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,700.00 to C$3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cormark downgraded Fairfax Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,800.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,050.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,764.29.

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.7%

TSE FFH opened at C$2,327.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.44. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$1,715.00 and a twelve month high of C$2,522.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2,404.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$2,328.16.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

