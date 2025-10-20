Raymond James Financial Weighs in on TSE:DIR FY2025 Earnings

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Raymond James Financial has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Dream Industrial REIT Price Performance
Dream Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$8.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.49.
About Dream Industrial REIT
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.
