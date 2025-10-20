Raymond James Financial Weighs in on TSE:REI Q4 Earnings

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.88 and a 1-year high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company’s proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.