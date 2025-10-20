Real Asset Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 27th (NASDAQ:RAAQU)

Real Asset Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RAAQU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 27th. Real Asset Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Real Asset Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Real Asset Acquisition stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41. Real Asset Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Asset Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Real Asset Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Real Asset Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,129,000.

We are a special purpose acquisition company incorporated on December 9, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

