Real Asset Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 27th (NASDAQ:RAAQU)

Real Asset Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RAAQU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 27th. Real Asset Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Real Asset Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Real Asset Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of Real Asset Acquisition stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41. Real Asset Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $11.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Asset Acquisition
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Asset Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Real Asset Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Real Asset Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,129,000.
About Real Asset Acquisition
We are a special purpose acquisition company incorporated on December 9, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Real Asset Acquisition
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- JPMorgan Crushes Q3; But Is the Steady Eddy Stock Hitting A Wall?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Snap-on Incorporated: Snap It Up Quick, New Highs Will Come Soon
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- As Global Renewables Surpass Coal, This ETF Offers Smart Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for Real Asset Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Asset Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.