Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO):
- 10/12/2025 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/10/2025 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/8/2025 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 10/4/2025 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/27/2025 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 9/13/2025 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/30/2025 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
