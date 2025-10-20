Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 7,700 price objective on the stock.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on RKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,920 to GBX 5,555 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,200 target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,700 to GBX 6,000 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,951.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 1.8%

LON RKT opened at GBX 5,910 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 4,579 and a one year high of GBX 5,910. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,633.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,243.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3,247.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.09.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 141.20 EPS for the quarter. Reckitt Benckiser Group had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reckitt Benckiser Group will post 331.2110727 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Reckitt Benckiser Group

In related news, insider Jeremy Darroch purchased 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,649 per share, for a total transaction of £93,321.48. Also, insider Shannon Eisenhardt sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,654, for a total transaction of £101,658.92. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,212 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Free Report)

At Reckitt, we protect, heal and nurture. We are the company behind some of the world’s best known and most trusted Health and Hygiene consumer brands.

Delivering for a cleaner, healthier world requires strong brands with a global footprint. From Dettol, Lysol, Durex, Finish, Harpic and Vanish, Mucinex, Nurofen, Gaviscon, Veet and Strepsils, consumers love and rely on our brands to care for their families, as they have done for over 200 years.

We use our scientific expertise and deep human understanding to develop solutions to help people improve their lives – that is why over 30 million Reckitt products are sold each day worldwide.

At Reckitt, we’re all making a real difference to people all over the world, every day.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.