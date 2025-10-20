Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Stake Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 67.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,699,000 after acquiring an additional 611,226 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 534.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 570,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,828,000 after acquiring an additional 480,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $69,092,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $55,375,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 66.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 616,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,687,000 after acquiring an additional 246,361 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGA stock opened at $187.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $233.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($0.86). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.29%.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.56.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

