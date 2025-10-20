Relx’s (REL) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 4,570 price objective on the stock.

REL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,909 to GBX 4,072 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 4,890 to GBX 4,920 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,520.67.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 3,356 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,245.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,471.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,770.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,968 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,205.

Relx (LON:REL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 63.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Relx had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 56.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Relx will post 134.0035675 earnings per share for the current year.

About Relx

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

