Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 380 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on RTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 425 to GBX 435 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 284 price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 440 price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 393.80.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
