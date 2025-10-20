Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 380 price objective on the stock.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on RTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 425 to GBX 435 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 284 price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 440 price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 393.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 0.4%

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

RTO stock opened at GBX 399.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 374.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 358.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3,114.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 306 and a 12 month high of GBX 427.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.