Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for KeyCorp Q4 Earnings

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in KeyCorp by 8,775.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $317,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,363.73. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $867,143.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,898.76. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,664. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

