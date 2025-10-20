Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Acuity Q1 Earnings

Get Acuity alerts:

Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $4.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.18. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acuity’s current full-year earnings is $15.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acuity’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.39 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.39 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acuity from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Acuity from $312.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.17.

Acuity stock opened at $357.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.99. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity has a 52-week low of $216.81 and a 52-week high of $375.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Acuity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Acuity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity by 3,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.43%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

