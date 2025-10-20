Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:WPM Q1 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank analyst R. Hatch expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Berenberg Bank also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS.
WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$149.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$144.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$134.50.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 8.1%
Shares of WPM stock opened at C$146.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$143.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$127.96. The stock has a market cap of C$66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 0.91. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$79.88 and a twelve month high of C$160.44.
Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 36.87%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.
