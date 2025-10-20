Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:WPM Q1 Earnings

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank analyst R. Hatch expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Berenberg Bank also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$149.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$144.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$134.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$146.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$143.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$127.96. The stock has a market cap of C$66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 0.91. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$79.88 and a twelve month high of C$160.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.