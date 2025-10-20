Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) recently:

10/16/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $122.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $127.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $114.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperformer” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $106.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $102.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $112.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/31/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/23/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

