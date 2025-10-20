Research Analysts Set Expectations for EQBK Q4 Earnings

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, October 16th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ FY2026 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EQBK. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $40.07 on Monday. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $770.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

