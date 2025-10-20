RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $324.03 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $337.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

