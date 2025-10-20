RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,653,000 after acquiring an additional 126,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 124,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.68. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $39.89.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 38.24%.LTC Properties’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. LTC Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.670-2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dec 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 615.0%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

