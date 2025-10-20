Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $446,000 Stake in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,793 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AU. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $63,186,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at about $52,267,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at about $37,451,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 788.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 799,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,672,000 after acquiring an additional 709,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3,127.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 561,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 543,936 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE:AU opened at $73.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.22. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $79.94. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.53.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The mining company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 23.60%.The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 610.0%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

