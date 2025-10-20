Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,306 Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc $KINS

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Kingstone Companies, Inc (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kingstone Companies were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 45,686 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 95,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 55,710 shares during the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kingstone Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $14.47 on Monday. Kingstone Companies, Inc has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $204.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. Kingstone Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

