Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 18.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,140,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,068,000 after buying an additional 339,089 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Eagle Materials by 42.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 909,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,875,000 after acquiring an additional 271,410 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 306,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,046,000 after acquiring an additional 204,060 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,944,000 after acquiring an additional 189,909 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,477,000 after acquiring an additional 174,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eagle Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.40.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:EXP opened at $237.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $321.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%.The company had revenue of $634.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.36%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

