Rodgers & Associates LTD Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $667.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $657.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.54. The stock has a market cap of $697.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $677.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

