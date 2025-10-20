Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$51.50 to C$54.26 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.94.

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$52.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.68. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$32.42 and a twelve month high of C$54.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers’ wireless business accounted for 60% of the company’s total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years.

