Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $33.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CMCSA. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.50 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

Comcast Stock Up 1.0%

CMCSA stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,185,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,769,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,140 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Comcast by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 111,272,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,971,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,528,361,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,154,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,289,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

