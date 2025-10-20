Roth Capital Has Positive Outlook of Snap-On FY2025 Earnings

Get Snap-On alerts:

Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Snap-On in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 17th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $19.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.78. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Snap-On’s current full-year earnings is $19.79 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Snap-On’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $20.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.54 EPS.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.12. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.57.

NYSE SNA opened at $339.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.77 and its 200 day moving average is $323.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Snap-On has a 12 month low of $289.81 and a 12 month high of $373.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Snap-On during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Snap-On during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snap-On in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Snap-On by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snap-On by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total transaction of $40,651.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 111,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,332,786.41. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at $261,587,472.72. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,898 shares of company stock worth $8,983,203. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is presently 44.89%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

