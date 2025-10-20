Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Outlook for CVE:NOU Earnings

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report issued on Thursday, October 16th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOU. National Bankshares set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nouveau Monde Graphite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.50.

CVE:NOU opened at C$3.24 on Monday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52 week low of C$1.70 and a 52 week high of C$4.14. The firm has a market cap of C$493.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

