Roth Capital Predicts Increased Earnings for nVent Electric

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for nVent Electric in a research report issued on Friday, October 17th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $99.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $102.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in nVent Electric by 57.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 222.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 1,202.9% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 522.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 17,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total value of $1,594,808.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,636.96. This represents a 36.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $3,776,348.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,775.16. This trade represents a 46.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,111 shares of company stock valued at $23,367,520 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.