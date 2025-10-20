Roth Capital Weighs in on SKYX Platforms Q1 Earnings

Get SKYX Platforms alerts:

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SKYX Platforms in a report released on Friday, October 17th. Roth Capital analyst T. Hayes anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SKYX Platforms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for SKYX Platforms’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 3,407.81% and a negative net margin of 41.24%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKYX. Wall Street Zen cut SKYX Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on SKYX Platforms in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SKYX Platforms to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

SKYX stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -3,723.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. SKYX Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SKYX Platforms by 96.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 718,712 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 30.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 513,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 118,375 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 163.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 446,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 277,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 685.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

