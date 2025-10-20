Salomon & Ludwin LLC Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 4,928.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 905.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 905.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COKE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Consolidated presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $131.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.75. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $105.21 and a one year high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

