Salus Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Salus Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 173.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $243.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $252.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.