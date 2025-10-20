Schnieders Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Agree Realty by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 112,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 49,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 25,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,771,093.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 553,700 shares in the company, valued at $38,986,017. This represents a 4.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.63 per share, with a total value of $249,182.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 638,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,110,533.44. The trade was a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 36,742 shares of company stock worth $2,601,704. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.8%

Agree Realty stock opened at $75.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average of $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. Agree Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.95 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 28.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.262 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.74%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.